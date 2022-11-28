LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members of a 13-year-old boy are worried after learning his father is a suspect in the kidnapping and attempted murder of an elderly Pahrump woman last week.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 37-year-old Ryan Sanders who has his son, Ryan Sanders Jr., with him. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the elder Sanders’ arrest.

Ryan Sanders (Credit: NCSO)

He’s accused of burglarizing and attacking an elderly woman in her Pahrump home on Enchanted Mesa Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

NCSO said the woman was forced into the backseat of one of her vehicles, a white Honda Civic, and driven to Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital where a second suspect, Richard Duncan, 31, got into the car. The woman’s second vehicle was also taken from the home at a later time.

According to authorities, the woman was subjected to “repeated brutal attacks” before being left for dead when she became unconscious in a vacant lot on Mailbou Avenue. When the woman woke up, she went to a neighboring home, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

Duncan was arrested on Nov. 26 in Pahrump, two days after the Honda Accord was recovered. He is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, abuse of an older/vulnerable person, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Richard Duncan is facing several charges. (Credit: NCOS)

The boy’s maternal grandmother who lives in North Carolina, Deborah Hubbard, told 8 News Now she is extremely worried for her grandson’s safety if he is with his father, who could be on the run. She shared some photos of Ryan Sanders Jr.

Deborah Hubbard describes her grandson Ryan Sanders Jr. as intelligent and said he has white hair and a pierced right ear. (Credit: Deborah Hubbard)

Deborah Hubbard describes her grandson Ryan Sanders Jr. as intelligent and said he has white hair and a pierced right ear. (Credit: Deborah Hubbard)

The home where Sanders most recently lived in Pahrump now appears empty. A neighbor said he moved away a few weeks ago after he posted on Nov. 6 he was having a big sale and “everything must go.”

The home where Ryan Sanders was recently living, according to neighbors. (KLAS)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has recovered both vehicles that were taken from the victim’s home.

A private citizen put up the $5,000 reward, according to the NCSO. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information on Sander’s whereabouts to contact NSCO through 911, call (775) 751-7000 (option 5), or email: sheriff@co.nye.nv.us to share that information.