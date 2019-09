LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was struck by a car Friday morning near Jones Boulevard and Warm Springs Road. There is no word yet on the child’s condition.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Arby Avenue and Bronco Street. There is a road closure in that area. The driver stayed on the scene. The boy was transported to University Medical Center. Police are investigating the crash.