CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Ohio. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex in Cleveland Saturday night.

According to officials, the child was shot in the apartment and then carried outside by two other children who flagged down someone for help.

Police say a 16-year-old hosted the party and the tenant was at a nearby store when the shooting happened. No one has been arrested yet.