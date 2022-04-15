LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 10-year-old Henderson boy allegedly shot by his older brother died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

His death has been classified as a homicide by the coroner.

Dylan Houston was shot at his home on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. and died at 1:25 p.m. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road.

The boy’s 14-year-old brother, who has not been identified, was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center on one count of involuntary manslaughter.