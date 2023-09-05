LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ready to strike up some fun and funds for a good cause? This Saturday, you’ll have your chance!

The annual Bowl for the Gold returns to Sunset Station Casino’s Strike Zone on Sept. 9! It’s an opportunity for the community to join the Special Olympics of Nevada in raising money for multiple programs in the valley that benefit people with intellectual disabilities.

“You get to bowl with a Special Olympics athlete, and you get three games of bowling, and you get your shoes, and I deliver lunch to all the lanes and some fun extra games to make it a fun day,” according to Allyce Pierson, Special Olympics Nevada Director of Development and Law Enforcement Run.

You can register as a team for $240 or as an individual for $60. For more information, visit the Sunset Station website.