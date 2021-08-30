‘Bowl for the Gold’ helps Special Olympics of Nevada reach goal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bowl for Gold Fundraiser for Special Olympics of Southern Nevada took place over the weekend at Sunset Station. Good Day Anchor John Langler hosted the fun event.

The fundraiser will help the non-profit work toward its goal of independence.

“Right now, Special Olympics Nevada is under Special Olympics Northern California and our goal is to be our own chapter run by Special Olympics Nevada by the end of 2023. We are so excited and we really want that to happen so we can really support our athletes in a real consistent way,” said Allyce Pierson, director of development for Special Olympics of Nevada.

The fundraiser also helps support a number of programs for people with intellectual disabilities.