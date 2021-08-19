‘Bowl for the Gold’: Community invited to participate in Special Olympics Nevada fundraising event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to lace up those bowling shoes and knock some pins over — all for a good cause!

Special Olympics Nevada’s “Bowl for the Gold” fundraising event is back this year.

The fundraiser will help support SONV programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

In addition, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada. While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.

“We’re really looking forward to having the community come out… every bit of this fundraiser goes directly to support the programs here in Nevada, it all stays in state,” said Allyce Pierson with SONV.

There’s only 10 days left to register for Bowl for the Gold! Support our programs and #SONV athletes by hitting the lanes on August 28 at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino.



Visit https://t.co/1iAn3ornwE pic.twitter.com/PuYnkXeBjK — Special Olympics Nevada (@SONevada) August 18, 2021

Event details:

Registration: Register as an individual ($50) or as a team ($200) Includes three games of bowling, shoes, food and non-alcoholic beverages courtesy of the Snack Shack

When: Saturday, August 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in begins at 12 p.m.

Where: Strike Zone Bowling Center at Sunset Station, 1301 West Sunset Road, Henderson