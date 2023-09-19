JOB FAIR text written in an office notebook on a wooden table. Business concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ Best Job Fair, showcasing more than 60 leading employers with thousands of jobs to fill, is returning to the Boulevard Mall tomorrow, Sept. 20.

CSC is hiring for Super Bowl LVIII and Formula 1 LV Grand Prix. Job seekers can also meet face to face with hiring managers and talent acquisition specialists from companies such as:

Fountainebleau

Sphere

Raiders Image

Circa

Caesars Entertainment

Resorts World

Harmon Hospital

Care Options for Kids

Maxim Healthcare

Tao Group

Aramark

Feel Good Brands

Clark County

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

City of North Las Vegas

“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair, which connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy and improving quality of life,” Event Manager Richard Berry said.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall.

For more information, contact Richard Berry at 951-349-5229.