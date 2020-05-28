Boulevard Mall prepares to welcome back shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Indoor malls in the Valley plan to reopen tomorrow after being shut down for roughly two months. 8 News now visited Boulevard Mall to see the changes they’ve made and how tenants are preparing for shoppers.

“It’s a little wild,” said Kaitlin Ekanger, director of operations or the Rex Center. “We’re all hands on deck, getting cleaning done.”

The mall is abuzz with excitement as businesses make sure everything is in place for reopening. A few of the companies are even getting ready for their grand opening.

“We’ve been waiting. We were supposed to open in April, and now, we finally get the go ahead to get this thing started,” said Rene Rubalcava, owner of Las Vegas Family Puppet Theater Company. “If you’re a fan of say, “The Muppets,” we have muppet puppet-type play productions, and we have puppet making for all ages.”

Rubalcava plans to take necessary precautions to keep people safe and healthy, including limiting the amount of people in his store.

Boulevard Mall General Manager Timo Kuusela said all the mall’s tenants will be at 50% capacity.

Guests can expect a few changes when walking in the mall. Signs at the entrances will advise people to social distance, use a face covering, sanitize, wash your hands, as well as cover your cough or sneeze.

“We have some markers on the floor that indicate where you should stand, and if you’re standing in line,” said Kuusela.

Other adjustments include modifying hours, taping off benches, resetting seating areas and security encouraging people to wear masks.

“They’ll be roving the mall and making sure that they assist people as needed,” Kuusela explained.

They’re modifications for a new shopping experience.

Galleria at Sunset, Meadows and Fashion Show Malls also plan to open tomorrow.