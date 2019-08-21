Boulder Strip rapidly grows; gaming properties are thriving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Much like the Las Vegas Strip, the Boulder Strip’ has its share of gaming properties that continue to thrive in the valley. Boulder Highway is one of the oldest highways in Las Vegas, and thanks to the many casinos such as the East side Cannery, Sam’s Town, and Boulder Station — the Boulder Strip is rapidly growing.

“I remember when we first came here; this area was just a two-lane highway going in both directions,” said Paul Knoe, Star Nursery.

Now Station Casinos second-ever property, Boulder Station will celebrate 25 years this month, while Sam’s Club turns 40.

“You have to be thriving to be here that long,” said Jenny Trujialo, a Las Vegas local.

According to Knoe, the Boulder Strip never slows down.

“It’s improved a lot over the years, they widened the road, made it much more busy here,” said Paul Knoe, a Star Nursery.

It’s still an ideal area for businesses to grow and houses to be built.

“I don’t come up this far, but it has improved further down closer to where I live,” said Jenny Trujialo, Las Vegas local.

“The streets: There’s an improvement; they’re not trashy looking in the middle it’s not trashy it’s cleaning up,” Trujialo said.

There are also enhancements to keep pedestrians safe.

“About three years back there was a lot people getting hit and killed on this road,” said Chris O’Dell, Las Vegas local.

There are new crosswalks, warning signs, flashing lights, offset medians, and additional stoplights to control traffic.

“Plus new huge master plan communities like Cadence and Lake Las Vegas and everything has brought a lot of businesses to this side of town,” said Knoe.

A study by UNLV’s center for gaming research shows the boulder strip has grown the most rapidly over the last 35 years.

The Boulder Strip has brought in an average of just under $100 million in revenue a year for the last 15 years or so.

