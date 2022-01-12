Pedestrian hit and killed on Boulder Hwy; police blocking traffic in both directions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have closed down both directions of Boulder Highway near Russell Rd because of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

At this time, Metro Police have confirmed one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was heading south.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) Boulder Hwy is closed in both directions at Gibson. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story – this article will be updated as needed throughout the overnight hours.

Trending Stories