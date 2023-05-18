LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a bus lane running down the median, a reimagined Boulder Highway is in the works in Henderson.

The yearlong project will redesign a 7.5-mile segment of the highway with transit stops, dedicated bicycle lanes on both sides of the road and completed sidewalks. Safety improvements will include mid-block crossings, pedestrian ramps and street lighting.

The project’s 7.5-mile stretch of Boulder Highway is considered to be Nevada’s most dangerous roadway.

The project was announced in a Wednesday news release from Atkins, the engineering and design company selected by the City of Henderson. Atkins is the company behind the billion-dollar Project NEON changes to Interstate 15, and it is also providing design services for the Tropicana-I-15 interchange.

(Rendering courtesy, Atkins)

“Henderson is ready for these enhancements,” according to Paul Demit, Atkins Community & Intermodal Infrastructure Business Unit Director. “Our team modeled the Boulder Highway of the future, allowing stakeholders to envision the complete streets and what a tremendously positive impact they’ll have. It’s rewarding to see our work be embraced by the community.”

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), smart cities infrastructure, traffic signal replacements and utility adjustments highlight the technological advancements planned for the corridor.

Local flood control upgrades and accommodations for drought-tolerant landscaping will complete the thoroughfare’s transformation.

“This project positively impacts the entire area. We are excited to help make it a reality,” said Steve Morriss, president of engineering services for Atkins.