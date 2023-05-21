LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck was driving southbound on Boulder Highway approaching Russell Road on a green light. At the same time, a van driving westbound on Russell Road ran a red light, entering the intersection. The pickup truck then hit the van, Las Vegas police.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at Russell Road as of 10:30 p.m., according to RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.