LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A debris fire has caused the closure of northbound Boulder Highway past Twain Avenue.

Live video from the scene shows that one northbound lane has been reopened as work continues to clear debris from the road.

A tweet by the RTC of Southern Nevada indicates that all lanes were blocked at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department are on the scene cleaning debris off the road.

RTC advises taking other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.