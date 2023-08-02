LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Public vehicle access to the shoreline at Boulder Harbor was permanently closed Tuesday.

As of Aug. 1, drivers are no longer allowed near the shoreline at Boulder Harbor, as the area is now the Boulder Harbor walking trail.

Along with the change made to Boulder Harbor, Hemenway Harbor currently only has two docks and four lanes open. The ADA parking has moved to the dirt parking lot and no parking is allowed on the ramp.

Docks and berms at Hemenway Harbor will be moved weekly to accommodate water level changes.

National Park Service said anyone launching should do so at their own risk, and to be prepared for partial closures.