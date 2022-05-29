LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Veteran organizations gathered in Boulder City on Sunday for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Every year hundreds of motorcyclists join for a memorial day drive before joining other veterans at the Boulder City veterans cemetery for the ceremony.

Arrow is the president of the Vietnam veterans and legacy motorcycle club, and said “a lot of people think it is just the start of summer and start of barbequing but we are able to do that because of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

“People at home should recognize the day and the meaning behind it,” says Steve Werner, chapter member special forces association. “at least take a moment and think about the reason why we are having this holiday weekend even if it is just a moment of silence of your own.”

A visit to the cemetery is a way many pay respect. Kent Helland is the chapter president of the Special Forces, a local group of special forces veterans, and says while people enjoy their day off try and remember those who lost their lives.