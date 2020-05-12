Boulder City updates its restaurant list with dine-in services

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City has updated its restaurants’ services, including dine-in and takeout since Gov. Sisolak’s announcement of the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan.

In a post on Facebook, the city shared a picture showing which restaurants are open, closed or offering partial service of some kind.

List of Boulder City restaurants

The spreadsheet lists the name, phone number, hours of operation and services offered from each restaurants, including dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery information.

Under Phase 1 guidelines, restaurants must operate at 50% capacity for dine-in as well as separate tables and booths 6 feet apart.

While some businesses have already reopened, others have set later dates to open their doors, allowing time to stock up and make the necessary changes to their businesses.