Boulder City to offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays in July

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City will offer weekly community COVID-19 testing starting next Tuesday, July 7.

Boulder City is partnering with Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada Health District to offer the free testing, by appointment, on Tuesday mornings through July from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

It will be held at the Boulder City Fire Department located at 1101 Elm Street. Boulder City paramedics and Boulder City Hospital nurses will administer the nasal swab tests.

Organizers say the weekly testing will be dependent on staffing availability, as Fire and EMS response will take precedent. Appointments would be rescheduled if an event were to take place.

“We are doing what residents of Boulder City have always done: looking out for each other,” Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus said. “Testing is important as some people who have COVID-19 may not show symptoms but can still spread this highly contagious virus. Help keep your family, friends,

co-workers and those that provide service to us safe and healthy.”

Requirements for free testing:

Patients must provide a name, address and contact information

Must be a Boulder City resident

Must have an appointment in advance

Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 test can call (702) 293-9256 starting on Monday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make an appointment.

Boulder City says results will take about one week.