Boulder City scheduling vaccinations now for ages 18 and up; clinics begins April 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City is starting to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments today, in advance of the April 5 vaccination eligibility change.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling Boulder City Parks and Recreation at 702-293-9256, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Officials advise resident against leaving a message, sending an email or trying to contact other staff. Appointments must be made directly with a scheduler. Those without an appointment will be refused. Second appointments (to complete the two-dose series) will be scheduled for the same time 28 days later.

Boulder City is providing the Moderna vaccine, which is only for people 18 and older. The city recommends vaccines for individuals age 16 and 17 be arranged through a health care provider or pharmacy.

“This is a monumental step forward – something I have been looking forward to seeing for the past year,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “This will allow us to get even closer to herd immunity, and hopefully make our most vulnerable residents feel safe going about their daily tasks.”

As of March 18, more than 6,000 doses had been delivered in Boulder City, with 2,900 people receiving at least one dose.

“Boulder City has had a great success rate, getting nearly 20% of the residents vaccinated to date,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “Even better is our rate with the 65+ residents. We’ve provided at least one dose to more than 60% of this age group so far.”

Clinics are held at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St, and the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd, both in Boulder City.

There is no charge for vaccinations. The Smith Building clinics will run Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Boulder City Hospital vaccination hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boulder City also continues to provide free drive-up testing, which will now be sat Bullock Field (located on Bullock Field Drive, south of Boulder City Parkway). The hours are from 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays only. Visit www.bcnv.org/COVID-19 for updates to vaccinations and testing clinics. No appointment is necessary, but you can expedite the process by filling out the questionnaire at this link one to six hours before you arrive: http://bcnv.org/testing.