LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City’s Residential Program is set to begin May 1.

The program will waive penalties on self-disclosed residential construction work completed without building permits.

Construction, installation, or remodeling items on your property requires a permit to ensure plans comply with local codes and standards.

Through the program, homeowners can disclose work that has been completed and pay the normal fees for permits, inspections and plan reviews, and avoid penalties for not reporting.

Homeowners can apply for and obtain permits for work performed without penalties on certain items, including:

Room additions of less than 600 square feet

Interior or exterior alterations

Kitchen or bathroom remodeling

Patio covers

Electrical or plumbing work

Block wall repairs, installations, and replacements

Furnace and air conditioning replacement

Hot water heater installation

Self-contained hot tub installations

Fences greater than six feet in height

Sheds or accessory structures greater than 120 square feet

Garage conversions

Retaining walls up to four feet in height

All other fees, permits, and costs associated with the issuance of a building or other permit will remain in effect during May.

“The primary goal of the Residential Amnesty Program is to promote safety and self-disclosure of non-permitted work and to obtain compliance,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Obtaining building permits is not only mandated by law, but it helps protect the value of your home.”

The building permit application can be found through this link.