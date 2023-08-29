LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police want to warn the public about a con impacting local residents.

According to a news release from the Boulder City Police Department, someone claiming to be from a bank’s fraud department called a resident, obtained login information, and then transferred more than $6,000 from the victim’s account to another account.

“The victim said the phone number matched the bank’s customer service phone

number, so it seemed valid,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “These con

artists use spoofing technology to make a call appear to be from a legitimate source.

The victim said the bank couldn’t stop the fraudulent wire transfer, leaving the

victim with little recourse.”

Police warn that scammers often prey on older people. Officers said if you receive a call asking for money or personal information, do not give out that information.

“Hang up on the caller immediately, as these thieves will try to keep you on the

phone in an effort to convince you to get gift cards,” said Chief Shea.

Finding the thieves is often difficult because they often commit the crime from outside the U.S., he added.