Boulder City reports deadly shooting Monday night; person arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and one person was arrested in a shooting Monday night in Boulder City.

It’s the Boulder City Police Department’s first homicide case since 2019, officials said. The 2019 case involved a murder-suicide.

A news release from the Boulder City Manager’s Office indicates that the shooting occurred on Fairway Drive near Pueblo Drive just before 9 p.m. The intersection is in the southwest part of the city.

“Police arrived and found one person dead at the scene. One person surrendered to police without incident,” according to the news release.

“The two individuals knew each other, and we had no reason to believe that there was any additional threat in the area,” Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said.

“Our officers continued to work at the scene through the night to collect evidence, which will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review,” Shea said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers assisted at the scene.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.