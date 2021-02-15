Boulder City reopens access to some city buildings, meetings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City on Monday announced that City Hall will once again allow visitors now that the statewide “pause” is ending.

A news release from the office of acting City Manager Michael Mays indicates there will still be limits and attendance caps.

City Council, committee and commission meetings and workshops will be open to the public by RSVP only. Attendance at meetings will be capped at 15 people to maintain social distancing requirements. Applicants who have an item on the agenda will be given priority.

The first meetings eligible for the public to attend will be on Tuesday, Feb. 16. (Utility Advisory Committee at 1 p.m. and Municipal Pool Ad hoc Committee at 4 p.m.). You may reserve a spot by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 702-293-9208. Attendees are required to wear face coverings and may only use designated areas.

The City also will continue to provide a live stream as well as options for public comment as in recent months. You can watch the live stream online at www.bcnv.org/streaming — Cox Cable subscribers can view Channel 2 in Boulder City.

Entry will again be allowed in the lobby of the Parks and Recreation Building. Visitors to city buildings will be required to answer the COVID-19 Self-Check Screening Questions and have their temperature taken.

Interior offices within City Hall, Parks and Recreation are still closed to the public, and other city buildings including police and fire departments are also closed to visitors.

Boulder City continues to provide free COVID-19 testing at the Fire Department – no appointment is necessary. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through February from 8 a.m.-noon. Please visit www.bcnv.org/COVID-19 for updates to vaccinations and testing clinics.