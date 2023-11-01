LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Boulder City Police Department received a big boost to help reduce injuries and deadly crashes along Nevada roads.

The department was awarded a grant for $27,500 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety to support the Joining Forces traffic safety campaign.

Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdiction statewide effort to reduce injuries

and fatal accidents on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of

traffic laws.

Officers from numerous agencies focus on violations including

speeding, pedestrian safety, distracted driving, and impaired driving through

Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP), Saturation Patrols, and checkpoints.

The grant pays for overtime whenever Boulder City Police Officers are involved in

Joining Forces traffic enforcement activities through September 30, 2024.