Boulder City police ticket Lamborghini driver for speeding 150 mph

Boulder City Police share a photo showing the speed a driver was going before being pulled over. (Courtesy: Facebook/BoulderCityNevadaPoliceDepartment)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A visitor to the Las Vegas valley is having a more expensive trip than planned after getting ticketed for speeding 150 mph on U.S. 93 in Boulder City.

According to a Facebook post on Friday, a Boulder City police officer ticketed the driver of a rented Lamborghini for reckless driving on a public roadway and endangering the public.

The post listed the additional perks the driver would receive including a nearly $1,200 ticket, eight demerit points, and a courtesy ride to the Henderson Detention Center.

In September, following a pair of deadly crashes involving rented exotic cars, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft suggested the county look at how rental companies obtain licenses and insurance. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety is collecting data from crashes involving exotic vehicle rental and expects to release its findings in December or January.