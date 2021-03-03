Boulder City Police searching for missing mother and children

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her children.

Family members reported 30-year-old Angela Smith and her two children — 6-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Cailey — missing on Tuesday.

Smith was last seen with her boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, leaving Boulder City on February 25. They were riding in an unregistered red 1992 convertible Chrysler LeBaron, and supposedly were going to Las Vegas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact the Boulder City Police Department at (702) 293-9224.