LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Fire and Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a glider plane in rural Boulder City south of the airport midday Thursday.

The City of Boulder City and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) is saying that one person was on board and was killed. “Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” the City of Boulder City wrote in a Tweet.

According to the FAA the crash scene which is near U.S. 95 at Mile Marker 51. The FAA confirmed the plane is a Distar Sundancer Glider and crashed at 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Neither the FAA or local authorities are releasing information about the pilot.