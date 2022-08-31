BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City Police Department will soon be silently cruising the streets in five new electric patrol vehicles.

According to a city spokesperson, Boulder City leaders decided to use approximately 2% of the funds — approximately $350,000 — it received from the American Recovery Act.

The vehicles being purchased are two Tesla Model Y, two Tesla Model 3, and one Ford Mustang Mach-E. To date, the city has taken delivery of two of the vehicles.

Boulder City, Nev. police purchase several electric patrol cars. (Photo: Boulder City)

Currently, there are 23 patrol vehicles in use by the police department ranging from 1999 to 2015 and some were coming up for replacement.

“The initial price on the electric vehicles is slightly higher than a traditional police interceptor, but fuel and maintenance savings over time make the true cost to own much less than a new Ford Interceptor,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Because these cars are equipped with 360-degree cameras, the City won’t need to spend as much outfitting the cars with cameras. Our objective is two-fold: the safety of our officers and to make sure all available officers are on the roads and visible to our residents.”

During a city council meeting last week, police presented an update to the council. One officer told the council that during an average patrol shift the current vehicles are driven 130 miles. The new electric cars are expected to be able to drive around 300 miles on a single charge.

The electric cars are not out on patrol yet. One has received graphics and is now being outfitted for daily police use soon.

“This pilot program means that we can do an in-depth look at the EVs and determine if they are a good fit for our department,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea.