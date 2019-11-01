Boulder City Police bust Las Vegas man for alleged drug trafficking ring

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — In June 2019 the Boulder City Police Department started a four-month investigation into the methamphetamine trafficking activities of the Robert Mestas Drug Trafficking Organization.

Investigators determined that the Mestas’ DTO was trafficking in kilogram quantities of methamphetamine on a weekly basis. Mestas created a distribution network whereby he supplied methamphetamine to numerous customers in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City, Nevada.

Mestas was the main target of the investigation, and numerous undercover controlled narcotics purchases were conducted by or through Mestas at his home in Las Vegas, Boulder City Police said. Due to the danger and scope of the search warrant, and at the request of BCPD, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT executed a search warrant at Mestas’ home.

Prior to the warrant execution and service, Mestas and suspect Clara Power left the residence in their 2002 BMW. A marked Boulder City Police K-9 officer on perimeter containment was able to conduct a vehicle stop at a nearby convenience store and detain Mestas and Power for LVMPD SWAT to execute the warrant at their residence.

As a result of the search warrant execution, Boulder City Police seized four firearms, $2,741 in U.S. currency, one vehicle, and approximately 1,618.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Additionally, while searching Mestas’ residence, officers discovered a mobile forgery lab (used to produce fraudulent documents and credit cards), numerous forms of identification of fraud victims, and additional stolen property.

LVMPD’s fraud bureau was contacted to assist with the investigation into the forgery lab. Numerous evidentiary items were also discovered during the search, police said. The discovery directly led the LVMPD in solving multiple residential burglaries and reuniting burglary victims with their stolen property.

During the course of the investigation, Boulder Police purchased and/or seized a total of 1,892 grams of crystal methamphetamine, arrested or secured arrest warrants for five suspects and seized four firearms one vehicle, a 2002 BMW 750i, and $2,741 in U.S. currency; and seized one forgery lab.

Mestas associate, Gordon Knighton was also arrested during the investigation.