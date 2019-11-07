Boulder City Police arrest alleged meth drug dealer and president of outlaw Brotherhood Motorcycle Club

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — After a 10-month methamphetamine trafficking investigation, the Boulder City Police Department (BCPD) in conjunction with Metro Police’s Criminal Intelligence Section, arrested Robert Fielder, Las Vegas chapter president, as well as, other members of the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club (MC) and his drug dealing organization.

According to police, the drug bust revealed that Fielder, had been dealing drugs in multiple ounce quantities of meth on a weekly basis into Boulder City.

It is believed that Fielder created a distribution network comprised of several members and associates of the Brotherhood MC, that supplied meth to customers in Boulder City.

On October 29, BCPD executed search warrants at two homes in Boulder City and one in Henderson and seized the following:

7 firearms

281.2 gross grams (approx.) of methamphetamine

245.5 gross grams of marijuana concentrate

1,947.5 gross grams of marijuana

A total of 11 suspects were arrested in several different homes. During the course of the 10-month investigation, additional meth and marijuana was seized, as well as, a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 7 firearms and $1,452 in US Currency.

A total of 11 suspects were arrested in several different homes. They include:

Robert “Great White” Fielder, President , Brotherhood MC

Ronald “Tin Man” Adler, Treasurer, Brotherhood MC

Larry “Preacher” Fust, Member Brotherhood MC

Tyler “Stoney” Glitch, Member Brotherhood MC

Nicholas “Rooster” Bonsang, Member Brotherhood MC

Jessica Lynn Boultinghouse

Lisa Marie Bell

Kevin Martincek

Stephanie Bush

Michael Timmerman



“Getting these guns and drugs off the streets is a priority of mine and of the dedicated Boulder City Police officers who worked on this case,” said Boulder City Chief of Police Tim Shea. “I am proud of our officers and their efforts to protect Boulder City from dealers who would prey on our residents. I also appreciate the support we received from agencies to build the case against these suspects.”