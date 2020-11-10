Boulder City Police are Joining Forces for Seatbelt Enforcement

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Buckling your seatbelt — it is a simple habit that takes a matter of seconds and it is proven to save lives, so why not do it?

Making sure drivers and passengers are using their seatbelts is something the Boulder City Police Department (BCPD) is Joining Forces with law enforcement agencies throughout Southern Nevada in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to make sure it’s done.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign runs from Nov. 9 through Nov. 21, 2020.

“Many of the injuries that we investigate happen in crashes when victims are thrown about a car,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “These injuries can be critical – even deadly. Taking a few moments to make sure everyone in a vehicle is wearing a seatbelt can be judgment-death decision. We hope that by sharing the Click It or Ticket campaign and by having extra patrols on the roads, drivers will exercise better judgement and drive safely.”

Seat belt violations are a secondary offense and can cost hundreds of dollars on top of other citations. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the national seatbelt use rate was more than 90 percent in 2019, and seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017.

Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase Nevada’s roads’ safety by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws. The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and pedestrian safety.

Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives.

Whether you’re the driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, Boulder City Police remind everyone to make safety a top priority. Boulder City Police Department receives an annual grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety to support participation in Joining Forces for traffic safety campaigns during the year. For more information on this and other statewide traffic safety programs, please visit www.zerofatalitiesnv.com.