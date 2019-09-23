Boulder City: Please don’t feed the wildlife

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — While it may be tempting to feed the adorable ducks who cross your path, Boulder City is asking you to not to. Why? A simple snack may have serious repercussions.

Offering a few breadcrumbs to our feathered friends is called supplemental feeding, and wildlife officials say it causes problems in both the environment and animal populations.

In terms of the environment, overpopulation will lead to a depletion of sources of food as the environment takes on more than it can sustain. Water quality issues also abound due to an increase in waterfowl feces and the decomposition of uneaten food.

And it’s not just the lack of resources that will lead to the animals’ suffering. Improper diet is often harder for wildlife to overcome, leading those grappling with illness to fall prey to others.

If you still find yourself wanting to throw even the smallest bit of food to an animal passerby, please remember all of these circumstances could lead to disease in both the animal and human population.

Boulder City does offer an alternative to do-gooders who wish to help feed our animal friends. The city’s animal shelter is always looking for food to feed its resident cats and dogs.