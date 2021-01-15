Boulder City plans to vaccinate 1.5K people a week

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City has released its plans for vaccinating its residents starting on Monday, Jan. 25.

The Boulder City Fire Department is teaming up with Boulder City Hospital to begin the vaccinations. Hospital staff, as well as trained volunteers, will be working to give shots to more than 1,500 Boulder City residents per week — for free — over the next three months.

The city has access to 380 doses per day and will be using the Moderna vaccination. Two shots will be given 28 days apart and shots will only be given to Boulder City residents.

“We will have emergency response crews on scene to manage any medical issues that arise,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “If no side effects are observed, which is the normal response, people will be released fifteen minutes after the vaccine is administered.”

Residents must call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at 702.293.9256 Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment. Those without an appointment will be refused. Do not leave a message, you must talk to a person to schedule.

The clinics will start Jan. 25 and run Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until noon and 1

p.m. to 3 p.m. for people 70 years of age and older. ID is required and educators will

be required to show a valid school system ID.

Scheduling for the next priority group which is ages 65-69 will be announced in the coming weeks. That will be followed by ages 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions, individuals with

disabilities, and individuals experiencing homelessness. Healthy adults 16-64 will be the

last group to receive the vaccine.