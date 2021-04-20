Boulder City PD searches for missing woman

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Boulder City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old woman. Kathryn Mari Trygstad was driving to a bank on Sunset in Henderson, reportedly to withdraw a large amount of money, when she went missing on April 16.

Police say she left work, which is located on Wigwam Parkway, around 11 a.m. Trygstad then spoke with a family member on the phone around 11:25 a.m.

No one has been able to contact Trygstad since she left the bank.

Her description is as follows:

5’9″, weighing 135 pounds

Shoulder length gray/blonde hair

Hazel eyes

According to police, she drives a dark metallic gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala, like that in the picture below. Her Nevada plate is 34H121.

If you have information about Trygstad’s whereabouts, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at (702) 293-9224.