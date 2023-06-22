LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City police have arrested two parents for second-degree murder after their 8-month-old child died from fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose in November, according to a release from the Boulder City Police Department.

According to the release, on November 15, 2022, officers with the BCPD and medical personnel from the Boulder City Fire Department were called to a residence after a report of an “unresponsive” 8-month-old.

When officers arrived at the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle in Boulder City near Veterans’ Memorial Park, they found the child and transported them to St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson.

Kara Dugan and Jeffery Terakami. Source: Boulder City Police Department

The child was pronounced dead by hospital officials.

The autopsy report of the child from the Clark County Coroner’s Office revealed that the child’s cause of death was “a result of fentanyl toxicity” with a significant condition of “recent methamphetamine exposure.”

BCPD Detectives interviewed both parents, identified as Kara Dugan and Jeffery Terakami, 36, who told them that the child had been exposed to a mixture of the two drugs after Terakami had spilled a bag of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine on their bed.

Terakami and Dugan later allowed the child to crawl on the bed where the substances were spilled.

On June 15, 2023, the BCPD obtained arrest warrants for both parents on a charge of second-degree murder, on the basis that they made a controlled substance available which resulted in death.

Both Terakami and Dugan were arrested on Friday, June 16, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Both were set to appear in court on Thursday, June 22 at 9 a.m.