Boulder City officials to consider adding cameras at local parks after spate of vandalism

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City officials are considering adding better security at local parks after several were vandalized over the holiday weekend.

Two parks were damaged: Bicentennial Park on Colorado Street and the Oasis Park near Adams Boulevard.

To make matters worse, most of the equipment that was damaged was new.

“We’re trying to offer something really nice to the residents of Boulder City, and it just takes a few short minutes to ruin it,” said Roger Hall, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

The photos show explicit language written inside the men’s bathroom. Hall is hoping someone will come forward soon.

“In the bathrooms up here, they just totally trashed the facility, bad words on the wall. Our guys spent hours cleaning it off with graffiti remover,” Hall said.

Boulder City Police are following up on a few leads.

“It’s a criminal act, and if the people get caught, they will be charged. There are severe consequences with this type of activity.”

Residents who frequent the park often say they’ve seen more police in the area since the incident.

“I’ve lived in Boulder City for seven and a half years. We live down the street, come to Oasis about three or four times a week. Our kids love playing here. We’re here quite a bit,” said resident Tom Kapaska. “I was actually really surprised. We were wondering what was going on because police were driving around.”

According to the city, cameras are not installed in the parks, but they are now considering it.

“We finally got some money to do some nice stuff in the park, and it’s really frustrating to watch what happens when you put new stuff in the park, and they come in and they vandalize it,” Hall said.