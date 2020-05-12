Boulder City offers free COVID-19 tests for residents next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 tests for 400 Boulder City residents will be conducted at a drive-through clinic at Bravo Field parking lot on Monday and Tuesday of next week (May 18-19), according to a city news release.

Also, Boulder City will offer a program for school-age children (kindergarten through 5th grade) of working parents starting on May 18. Registration for the “Be Boulder! Kids Crew” is required for the Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. program, which will be at the ABC Park gymnasium. Hand-washing and temperature checks will be required for both staff members and kids in the program. To register, call 702-293-9256.

The COVID-19 testing — a nasal swab test — requires an appointment, and is in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District and Boulder City Hospital.

“These nasal tests determine if someone currently has the virus. They are not antibody tests,” according to Chief Will Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Boulder City paramedics and Boulder City Hospital nurses will administer the tests, and results should be available within one week. “Testing data will be used by the State to determine next steps in the reopening framework,” Gray said. “We appreciate the patience and interest our residents have shown in maintaining the health of our community.”

Testing is for Boulder City residents only. No doctor’s orders are necessary, but you must provide a name, address, and contact information to get free testing. To make an appointment, call 702-293-9256 on Tuesday-Thursday (May 12-14) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.