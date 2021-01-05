Boulder City mayor to deliver State of the City address virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will conduct his State of the City address virtually this year, due to the pandemic.

The address will be Thursday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.

“This year’s address will look very different from last year’s event. More than 130 people

gathered in a room last year – tabletops of eight, handshakes and hugs, a cordial,

welcoming celebration of Boulder City. It warmed my heart to see so many familiar

faces,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “COVID has made us put so much on

pause – including that very human element of camaraderie and togetherness. This

version of our annual event is necessary to keep our community and its residents safe

from the dangers of COVID-19.”

He added city staff has taken steps to make sure all residents can view the event.

The address will air on BCTV channel 2 (Boulder City COX Cable subscribers only) as well

as online at www.bcnv.org/SOTC2021. It will also be posted on the city’s website.