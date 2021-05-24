Boulder City man convicted on assault charge in beating at Lake Mead campground

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Boulder City man was convicted on an assault charge on Thursday after beating his wife at a Lake Mead campground, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael David Thompson, 65, awaits a sentencing hearing on Aug. 23 after a federal grand jury found him guilty of felony assault. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thompson repeatedly struck his wife in the face and body on Sept. 21, 2020, at the Boulder Beach Campground within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The woman suffered a broken nose, fractured left orbital bone, and large bruises to her face and left arm.

After a three-day jury trial, Thompson was found guilty of one count of felony assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse or intimate partner.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey presided over the trial and scheduled a sentencing hearing for August 23, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the National Park Service. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Kent and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Brister prosecuted the case.