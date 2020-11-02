Boulder City looks for public input in rewriting leash law

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dogs will be dogs.

Boulder City Animal Control officers report that complaints about dogs running off leash are among the most frequent problems in the city.

“Dogs have attacked humans, other dogs, run into the street, and in one case, a dog killed a smaller dog when the owner failed to restrain the larger animal,” according to a news release from the city manager’s office.

“We love our pets, but all too often, owners forget that even the smartest dogs still have animal instincts,” said Tim Shea, Boulder City Police Chief. “It breaks my heart when we have to take an animal away from an owner because the dog acted in a way that dogs have acted for thousands of years.”

On Nov. 17, officials will hold a public information meeting to discuss proposed changes to the City Code related to dogs that aren’t leashed. Officials acknowledge that the current code language is vague.

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. To attend the meeting at 6 p.m. in the Smith Building, 700 Wyoming Street, Boulder City residents should RSVP by calling Hillary at the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9214. Written comments will also be accepted at animalcontrol@bcnv.org.

After a review of leash laws around the country, the city is looking for a consensus on possible changes.

“We want to take a common sense approach to protecting people and pets by having a code that will keep pet owners happy too,” said Ann Inabnitt of Boulder City Animal Control.