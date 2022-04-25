LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Boulder City homeowner fired shots at an intruder who crawled through a doggie door and was trying to hide from police on Saturday morning.

The male suspect, who wasn’t hit by gunfire according to police, was eventually taken into custody after a pursuit through several backyards in the neighborhood near 5th Street and Avenue I, according to information provided by the Boulder City Police Department.

The suspect, a man, faces charges including evading officers and hit-and-run related to a crash that happened before he went inside the house.

Police are expected to release the suspect’s name Monday afternoon. Information released on Saturday indicates the man had multiple warrants for arrest.

The homeowner will not face charges because he acted in self-defense, police said.

The incident followed an encounter with police at around 9 a.m. in a parking lot at Boulder City Parkway and Buchanan Boulevard. A call to police indicated the man was in the driver’s seat of a car with his eyes closed, sweating profusely. When officers approached, he was uncooperative.

After refusing to roll down his window, unlock the vehicle or get out of the vehicle, he drove away.

Boulder City Police tried to follow the car, but lost sight of it. The car was located soon after at the corner of 5th and Avenue I, where it had been abandoned after crashing into another vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

As officers searched the area, they heard the gunshots fired by the homeowner and responded to the scene on Northridge Drive.

As they approached, they saw the suspect again and pursued him through several backyards, eventually catching up to him in a desert area behind the houses.