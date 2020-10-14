Boulder City fires attorney, city manager at council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City has fired their city manager and their city attorney.

It happened during the City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

There was a 4-1 vote to fire both City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Alfonso Noyola.

The I-Team has reported on complaints about both for years.

Boulder City Council members said both were adversarial, did not keep the council informed about important issues, and were working against the best interests of the city.

Morris and Noyola had also sued the city, claiming they did not follow open meeting laws while firing them.