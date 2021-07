LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City firefighters put out a blaze Sunday night at the Sands Motel.

Firefighters arrived three minutes after the 11:22 p.m. call, and had the fire out in 15 minutes.

Responders said they suspect that lighting caused the fire.

The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes. Had that fire spread a few feet more, the motel may have been destroyed. No injuries; damage is ~$50,000. Responders suspect lightning started the fire. Thanks to the BCFD's eight person team and BCPD dispatchers for their efforts!! (2/2) — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 12, 2021

No one was injured, and damage is estimated at $50,000.

When firefighters arrived, they saw embers and smoke coming from the attic.

“Had the fire spread a few feet more, the motel may have been destroyed,” according to a tweet by the city.