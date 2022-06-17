Firefighters work at a blaze on Wyoming Street in Boulder City. (Boulder City Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Boulder City Fire Department was working Friday to extinguish two house fires caused when a backyard pole ignited and collapsed, according to a social media post by the city’s police department.

The Facebook post from about shortly after 4 p.m. showed fire crews working to put out the fires on Wyoming Street.

Police said in the post that a backyard pole caught fire, burned down and dropped on a transformer.

Some 25 to 30 customers lost power because of the downed transformer, the post said.

The post asked people to avoid an area of Wyoming Street from Northridge to Cayuga.

