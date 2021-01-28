Boulder City Fire Department, hospital to open lane 2 vaccination clinics for residents 65-69

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) – Boulder City Fire Department and Boulder City Hospital are preparing next week to open lane two of the vaccination clinics for residents ages 65-69. Boulder City says it is following the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook.

According to Boulder City, week one of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which was from January 25-28, went smoothly, with nearly 700 people receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The city says it, along with hospital staff, as well as volunteers, are working hard to vaccinate Boulder City residents free of charge.

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

“The best part of this clinic is seeing the look of relief on the faces of the seniors who have been anxiously awaiting this opportunity,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “We ask that the other lanes please be patient. We understand it is frustrating, but we cannot vaccinate other lanes yet, no matter what the circumstances may be.”

“It’s encouraging to hear from residents who have been through the clinic,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Chief Gray and his staff, employees from Parks and Recreation, Public Works, the City Manager’s and Clerk’s Office, and the Police Department are all working diligently to protect our residents.”

Boulder City says it will start taking appointments as early as today. However, only Boulder City residents are eligible to get a shot at the clinics.

Residents must call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at 702.293.9256 Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. to make an appointment. Do not leave a message, send emails or try to contact other staff. You must speak directly with a scheduler to secure an appointment. Those without an appointment will be refused.

“We anticipate with the opening of lane two, our phone lines will be extremely busy, as they were when lane one opened,” said Michael Mays, Acting City Manager. “It may take a day or two for the call volume to decrease. We ask residents to please be patient and try back periodically over the first few days.”

Clinics are held at the following locations:

Elaine K. Smith Building — 700 Wyoming St.

Boulder City Hospital — 901 Adams Blvd.

The Smith Building clinics will run Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. for people 65-69 years of age and older (must show ID).

Boulder City says it will also continue to vaccinate ages 70+ and educators that live or work in Boulder City by appointment.

The Boulder City Hospital hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The next priority group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be Boulder City residents ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, individuals with disabilities, and individuals experiencing homelessness – are in lane three.

Healthy adults 16-64 will be the last group to receive the vaccine.