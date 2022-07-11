LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police and Fire, as well as crews from the Henderson Fire Department, were sent to the scene of an explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on U.S. 95. just before 10 A.M. on Monday.

The building was evacuated and although initial reports from the city of Boulder said that one person had minor injuries, 8 News Now was told that 7 employees were hospitalized. It’s unclear how long the evacuation will last, at this time Hazmat is working to clear chemicals.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.