LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City will no longer provide COVID-19 testing after April 20, 2021.

According to a news release from the city, demand for the testing has decreased and it is now more available through retail pharmacies.

Boulder City will hold two more testing opportunities: Tuesday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The testing is drive-up only at Bullock Field Drive, south of Boulder City Parkway. Click here to sign up for a test.