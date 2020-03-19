Boulder City declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Kiernan McManus signed the declaration, which is in effect through April 30.

“This is the first step in making sure that Boulder City has access to any assistance that is made available by the State and federal government,” McManus said. “This aid could be helpful in the coming weeks. I have every confidence in the efforts of City staff and the State to address the needs of our residents.”

According to a news release, the Boulder City Council will vote to ratify the declaration at a later date.

To read the declaration in its entirety, click here.

If you wish to volunteer and help those in need, Boulder City has started a database you may register with. Emergency Manager and Fire Chief William Gray implored those who are “physically able and healthy” to help protect vulnerable residents.

“One of the strengths of Boulder City is how neighbors help their neighbors in times of need,” said Gray. “Call, email or talk to your neighbors and make sure they have food and supplies, especially if they live alone or are elderly.”

Members of the public who want to help may email mmays@bcnv.org.