Boulder City councilmember dies

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Boulder City Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night, according to a release from Boulder City.
Harhay, 76, had been on the council since 2017. He moved to Boulder City in 1982 from Ohio where he grew up.
“Today is an extremely sad day for Boulder City, as we have learned of the passing of Councilman Warren Harhay, a dedicated, steadfast member of City Council. He was an honorable man who listened to his constituents and voted in the best interest of the community as a whole. Councilman Harhay showed an incredible commitment to his role. Mayor Kiernan McManus, City Council, City Manager Al Noyola and City employees express their sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Harhay Family. His presence and his leadership will be greatly missed.”Boulder City
Funeral arrangements are pending.