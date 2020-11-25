Boulder City closes City Hall to public and limits other activities for statewide ‘pause’ for COVID-19

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) – Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and the city council, the acting city manager, along with the staff of Boulder City are working to protect residents throughout the ongoing pandemic and recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement of a ‘Statewide Pause’ by Governor Steve Sisolak led city led leaders to examine current operations and how we can slow the spread of the virus, Boulder City said. Going into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, City offices will close to the public in a similar manner as it did in March.

City Council, Committee, and Commission meetings will be live-streamed only (residents still have opportunities to provide input via email, online form, or calling; see www.bcnv.org/Council for details)

The public will still be able to use windows to conduct business and submit payments, permits, etc.

Residents can drop items off at the front door security desk of City Hall • Events with more than 50 participants must be canceled

For Parks and Recreation activities that are allowed, participants and observers would need to follow State directives regarding occupancy and wear a mask.

“We continue to take action to protect our businesses and residents and follow the guidance of the State and Governor, who are working with top health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Many residents have utilized online services and drop-off locations since the start of this emergency. The steps that staff members are taking to protect our residents will not impact the excellent customer service that they provide.”

Essential City services will continue as scheduled.

“Our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is functioning; first responders are on duty and ready to provide aid if needed,” said Emergency Manager/Fire Chief William Gray. “Our biggest message is stay home. Stop the spread. If you are healthy and capable, call, email or talk to your neighbors and make sure they have food and supplies, especially if they live alone or are elderly.”

Acting City Manager of Boulder City, Michael Mays, wants to remind residents that information is updated regularly during these difficult times.

“We have been providing information and links at www.bcnv.org/COVID-19 to keep residents updated about programs that can help – everything from testing to financial assistance to mental health resources,” said Mays. “Boulder City has always been a strong community, and we will get through this together.”